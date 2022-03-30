Flow Signs Leon Bailey as Brand Ambassador

Jamaica’s and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has been named as brand ambassador for communications and entertainment provider, Flow.

The 24-year-old Bailey was announced as the telecommunications company’s ambassador on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the welcome ceremony at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

Flow’s Senior Marketing Director Sara Martins De Oliveria, says it was an easy decision to sign Leon Bailey as their latest brand ambassador.

Bailey was also welcome by long-time brand ambassador and fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah.