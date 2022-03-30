Flow Signs Leon Bailey as Brand Ambassador

Jamaica’s and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has been named as brand ambassador for communications and entertainment provider, Flow.

The 24-year-old Bailey was announced as the telecommunications company’s ambassador on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the welcome ceremony at the AC Hotel in Kingston.

Flow’s Senior Marketing Director Sara Martins De Oliveria, says it was an easy decision to sign Leon Bailey as their latest brand ambassador.

Bailey was also welcome by long-time brand ambassador and fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com