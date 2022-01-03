Flooding Of Tinson Pen To Be Addressed

The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has set aside funds to end the continuous flooding of the Tinson Pen Aerodrome, and a section of the Marcus Garvey Drive, in St. Andrew.

According to Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, the AAJ’s engineering department did a study on the area and discovered that a major drain is blocked.

“So, we have engaged the National Works Agency (NWA), to give us an estimate, because we want to clear that drain during the next dry period, so we can alleviate the discomfort of our tenants,” and users of the road, the Minister disclosed in an interview with JIS News.

He said whenever flooding occurs in the area, all tenants at the Tinson Pen facility are affected, and a budget is in place for the project.

“To treat with it, but we are waiting on the NWA to get their engineering advice, and estimate,” he added, noting that several meetings have been held with the tenants, political representatives, and community leaders to get their input and apprise them of the development.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: GARFIELD L. ANGUS

SOURCE: JIS news

