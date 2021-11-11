Flippa Mafia gets Bachelors Degree behind bars

Flipia Mafia has secured a bachelor’s degree in Education while he’s serving his prison sentence, following the completion of his high school diploma.

The entertainer shared the news with fans on social media at the weekend, during a 29-secs clip.

A number of social media users including other artistes, have shared congratulatory messages under the post.

Flippa was sentenced to 25 years in prison in June 2016, after being found guilty of first-degree distribution of cocaine, second-degree money laundering, and second-degree conspiracy in the Camden Superior Court in New Jersey.

The trial lasted some three years.

He was also ordered to pay a US$250,000 anti-money laundering profiteering penalty.