Flights from UK Banned

All flights from the United Kingdom (UK) have been banned for the next two weeks.

The Government of Jamaica made the announcement by way of a release around noon Monday. The ban takes effect immediately and lasts for two weeks, to January 4.

The ban comes after south east England, including London, went into a tier four lockdown. This follows a surge in coronavirus cases, believed to be spurred by a new variant of the respiratory ailment.

More than 30 countries, most of then in Europe have banned flights from the UK.

However, in Jamaica’s case, flights will be allowed into and out of the island to the UK up to midnight Tuesday, to facilitate travel already commenced. It’s understood that at least three flights from the UK are set to land between Monday afternoon and Tuesday night. This includes a British Airways (BA) flight which is said to have more than 200 passengers and crew. BA resumed flying to Montego Bay, only last week, after an 11-year break.

The Government says it is strongly discouraging travel to the UK at this time.

The Ministry of Health says there are specific protocols to be complied with for persons entering Jamaica from the UK.