Fleetwood Jamaica and Partners Donate Care Packages to Princess Margaret Hospital Staff

Over 300 full- and part-time members of frontline staff at the Princess Margaret Hospital in St. Thomas received care packages with a variety of essential items recently, thanks to a corporate outreach partnership spearheaded by Fleetwood Jamaica Limited.

With its key factory operations located in Yallahs, St. Thomas, the Jamaican manufacturer kickstarted its 50th anniversary celebrations with a give-back initiative to the hospital frontline workers in its parish, in a bid to help refresh the spirits of those helping to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

“I am sure that this donation from Fleetwood Jamaica Limited and its partners will go a long way in helping our staff members to feel appreciated,” shared Melecia Linton, CEO of the Princess Margaret Hospital. “The pandemic has caused an immense strain on our staff and services, and we’ve been seeing signs of fatigue and burnout in so many. We’re hopeful that this show of appreciation for all their hard work will help to renew them and motivate them to continue leading the fight against this pandemic.”

The care packages donated included chicken from Jamaica Broilers; hand sanitisers from JWray & Nephew Foundation, baked goods and snacks from Purity Bakery, HoneyBun and Jamaica Biscuit Company, sanitary products from Woman’s Touch, food and drink items from Grace Foods, juices from Tradewinds Citrus and laundry products from Orion Manufacturing; a branch of Fleetwood Jamaica Limited. Sagicor, Millennium Paving Stones, Double Deuce Jamaica and Norsai Enterprise also supported the initiative with cash donations to help procure additional items for the packages.

Richard Coe, Managing Director of Fleetwood Manufacturing Limited, Noted, “We wanted to show our appreciation for all the hard work our front-line workers in the healthcare system have been doing during this very challenging period. We knew it was only fit that we lead the charge to give back to them in any way possible. We wanted to start with the doctors, nurses, porters, and other hospital staff in the parish of St. Thomas because it’s home to many of our staff and our factory operations. So, we’re happy that we were able to bring together several of our corporate partners across the island and other local businesses in St. Thomas to support this initiative, and we’re truly thankful for all their support.”