Flanker Under COVID-19 Watch

Coronavirus - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The community of Flanker in St James is the second community under surveillance for COVID-19 after several cases were detected there.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, made the disclosure this morning on a radio talk show.
Yesterday more than 100 registered nurses, public health nurses, and community health aides went to West Kingston to do surveillance work and carry out tracing and testing for the virus. This came after five cases were reported there. The workers are back in West Kingston communities today.

It is expected that public health staff will be going to the Flanker community this weekend to build awareness and do tracing.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....