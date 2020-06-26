Flanker Under COVID-19 Watch

The community of Flanker in St James is the second community under surveillance for COVID-19 after several cases were detected there.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, made the disclosure this morning on a radio talk show.

Yesterday more than 100 registered nurses, public health nurses, and community health aides went to West Kingston to do surveillance work and carry out tracing and testing for the virus. This came after five cases were reported there. The workers are back in West Kingston communities today.

It is expected that public health staff will be going to the Flanker community this weekend to build awareness and do tracing.