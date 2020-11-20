Five women charged for brutal beating of teen

Police have revealed the identities of five women charged for the brutal attack on a 17-year-old woman leaving her near dead, two Saturdays ago.

The 17-year-old, Kaylan Dowdie, is still in critical condition in hospital.

Charged for wounding with intent and unlawful wounding are:

28-year-old Shakeema McLead, otherwise called ‘Keema’,

33-year-old Nadine Aldridge,

45-year-old Yoland Vassell,

22-year-old Timone Williams, otherwise called ‘ Rusty’,

26-year-old Casiann Lewis, otherwise called ‘Chrissy’, all of Barbican Road, Kingston 8.

Reports are that about 11:30 p.m., Dowdie and McLead had an argument which developed into a brawl when Aldridge, Vassell, Williams and Lewis joined in. The complainant was beaten until she was unconscious; she was taken to hospital where she has been admitted in serious condition.

Police had reported earlier that another woman, the teen’s friend was also beaten and treated at hospital.

All five women are to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, December 02.