Five Teenagers Arrested For Killing Their 16 Year Old Friend

Five teenagers in Biloxi, Mississippi, entered the home of 16-year-old Madison Harris.

After the five entered the house, they immediately started fighting with Harris, and then a teenager shot at Harris, according to CNN.

Harris was rushed to a nearby medical clinic and later declared dead.

According to reports, the intelligent doorbell rang at Harris’s house recorded the whole process of the five suspects from entering the door to killing people, which happened in just 10 seconds.

According to the report, the group fled in panic immediately after the shooting, and then Harris’s father and a companion ran out after them.

According to local media reports, the five teenagers are all friends of the deceased Harris. They were arrested by local police and attended a hearing after the incident.

It is believed that they will continue to attend subsequent hearings over the next half month and will be tried as adults.

Local police speculated that the group of teenagers might try to break into the house and steal. Harris’s grandmother told local media that the young men had come to their home to steal things about half a month ago.

“We called the police and charged the group,” she said. We are afraid that this may be revenge on us. ”

It is believed that although the five will be charged as adults, Mississippi teenagers cannot be sentenced to death. However, all five teenagers are likely to face life imprisonment.

The case caused quite a stir in the local area and many people fell into panic. “It was so strange that people were shocked,” the police officer told the media

“Many people keep vigil for her, hoping that the poor soul can rest in peace.”