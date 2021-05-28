Five Shot, Two Dead, in Waterhouse, Kingston 11

The Kingston police have not yet released the identity of the two men who were shot and killed by armed men in Waterhouse, Kingston 11, on Tuesday.

Three other persons who were also shot and injured during the incident, are presently at hospital in critical condition.

Reports are that on Thursday, the victims were in the vicinity of a shop in Waterhouse, when they ambushed by armed men, and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the five victims were rushed to hospital, where two were pronounced dead, and three admitted to hospital in serious condition.