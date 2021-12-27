Five Shot, Two Dead in Old Folly, St Ann

Two people are dead and three others have been hospitalised, following a shooting this morning in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

The deceased has been identified as Tamara Kelly, 23, of Old Folly, and Rojae Linton, 21, of Granville in Trelawny.

Among those nursing gunshot wounds is a 33-year-old lady from California in the United States.

According to reports, a group of people were in Old Folly near Discovery Bay shortly after 12:00am this morning when they were accosted by unknown assailants.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting all five victims.

They were all transported to a hospital, where Kelly and Linton were comfirmed dead.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Ann Police.

 

