Five Shot, One Dead, As Gunmen Shoot Up Stony Hill, in St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): One man was shot and killed, and five others shot and injured after gunmen with high-powered weapons shot up a section of Stony Hill square in St Andrew, on Wednesday morning, February 12.

The police have given the identity of the deceased as 26-year-old Shamari Waul, a labourer of Bone Hill district also in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

Reports by the police are that about 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, five men armed with AK-47 and other assault rifles went to a section of Stony Hill square and opened fire on a group of persons in the area.

It is also believed that Waul who was the intended target was chased by the men and shot multiple times to his entire body. Four other persons, two of whom were standing in the vicinity of the Stony Hill gas station and the bus stop, were also shot and injured.

It is also reported that the incident occurred at a busy period when parents were taking their children to school, and one of the parents was shot and injured.

Reports also reaching Mckoy’s News are that the deceased man was allegedly involved in a shooting some time ago where a twin was murdered in the community. Following the incident, he left Stony Hill and recently returned, when he was shot and killed on Wednesday.