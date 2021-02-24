Five Persons Shot in Portmore, One Fatal

The Greater Portmore police in St Catherine, have commenced an investigation surrounding an incident that led to five persons being shot along a section of Hellshire community, in Portmore, one fatal, on Tuesday night, February 23.

The investigators have not yet given the identity of the victim, who is said to be a male.

Reports are that shortly after 7:30 pm, a group of persons were at a location in Hellshire community, when men armed with high-powered weapons, ambush them and open fire hitting all five.

The gunmen then escaped from the area, followed by which the police were summoned and the injured persons rushed to hospital, where one man was pronounced dead, and the others treated and admitted in serious condition.

The police are expecting to revisit the scene early this morning.