Five new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing to 534 the number of confirmed cases on the island.

Two of the five cases are among Jamaicans who recently returned by plane to the island. There were also ten more persons who have recovered from COVID-19, bringing to 181 the number of those who have recovered.

Meantime, 200 of the crew members who arrived on the Adventure of the Seas Monday were moved into Government quarantine at Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann, today.