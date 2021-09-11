Trending now
Five Men Murdered in Downtown Kingston

Five men have been confirmed dead, after gangsters from Tivoli Gardens and Matthews Lane wreaked havoc in downtown Kingston on Friday (September 11).

According to police sources, the shootings began shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Darling Street, when gunmen opened fire on two men, hitting them several times. The victims were later identified as 28-year-old Ackeem Wilson of Kingston 14 and 41-year-old Kevin Mitchell of Havendale, St Andrew. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

In an alleged retaliation for the first two murders, a man was shot dead on Charles Street near Matthews Lane.

The gunman then struck on Orange Street, murdering one man. He was unidentified up to press time.

While the police were combing through the murder scenes for clues, they were alerted to another scene on King Street, where a man had been fatally shot.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force announced on Friday that more police and soldiers had been dispatched to the market district to put a stop to the violence.

