Five Men Fatally Shot, Seven Illegal Gun Seized, Following Early Morning Operation in August Town

Five gunmen, including the feared leader of the Berry Gang, were fatally shot, and seven Illegal firearms seized, following a joint military operation carried out at sections of Bedward Gardens, in August Town, St Andrew, on Wednesday morning, March 10.

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier was also reportedly shot and injured during the confrontation, and has since received medical treatment at hospital.

The slain gunmen have been identified as Colin Mignus Snr, otherwise called ‘Peng’, leader of the “Berry gang”, 22-year-old O’Neil Dixon, 22-year-old Delaney Palmer, 22-year-old Tafari Delle, and 20-year-old Tillo McLean.

The police have also reported that all five men were being sought for questioning in connection with a number of murders, shootings and wounding incidents carried out in the Bedward Gardens area.

The officers said the operation started about 4:00 am this morning, and since then they have also seized two submachine guns, two rifles, and three 9mm pistols, along with several assorted rounds of ammunition.

The lawmen are presently still combing sections of the area in search of two other gang members, who managed to escape the police dragnet.