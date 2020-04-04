Five Men Charged with Illegal Possesion of Firearm in Clarendon

The five men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition along the Lodge main road in Mocho, Clarendon on Wednesday, March 25 have been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Charged are:

Rasaun Reid, 25, tattoo artist of Hopfield Drive, May Pen, Clarendon,

David Harris otherwise called ‘Blacks’, 25, farmer of Top Road, Pennants, Clarendon,

Raymean Salmon otherwise called ‘Ray’, 29, labourer of Sunshine Garden, Hazard Drive, Clarendon,

Elroy Briscoe otherwise called ‘Oshane’, 27, painter of Moores, May Pen Clarendon, and

Shamar Anderson, 25, chef of Moores, May Pen, Clarendon

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., Police officers who were on patrol in the area signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car to stop. He complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched. During the search, one Glock 17 9mm pistol containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in the engine of the car. The five men were then arrested.

Their court dates are being finalized.