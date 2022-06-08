Five Firearms and Ammunition Seized in Salt Spring, St. James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized  three high powered rifles, two 9mm pistols and 260 assorted rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation in two separate incidents in Salt Spring, St. James on Tuesday, June 7.

In the first incident,which occurred at about 4:20 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men, whose behavior aroused their suspicion. The men ran into a heavily vegetated area as the police approached them. A search of the area was conducted and two plastic bags containing the following were found:

  • One rifle
  • One Anderson Multi-caliber rifle
  • One AR 15 Multi-Calibre rifle
  • Smith and Wesson SD9VE pistol
  • One magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds
  • Three M16 magazines with one hundred 5.56mm rounds
  • Eighty-nine 56mm rounds
  • Thirty-nine 9mm live rounds of ammunition

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

In the second that occurred at about 5:30 p.m., the lawmen were in the area when they saw 21-year-old Rikoy Henninghamm otherwise called ‘Tallman’,  a painter of Go Piece Lane, Salt Spring in St. James whose actions aroused their suspicion. On seeing the officers, Henninghamm pulled a firearm from his waistband and drop it on the ground. The firearm—a SarsilmazSAR  pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition—  was retrieved.

He was subsequently taken into custody; following investigation he was formally charged. However, his court date has not been finalised.

Investigation continues.

