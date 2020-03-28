Five charged in connection with Roger Chang’s murder

Roger Chang

Detectives from the St. Mary Division have charged five persons in connection with the murder of Roger Chang, a businessman of Pausey Road, Kingston 5.

Charged are 23-year-old Khadesha McKenzie 23, of a Kingston 11 address, Cebert Duggan, 60, a mechanic of Enfield St. Mary, and three teenagers—two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, all from Enfield, St. Mary.

All five have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of criminal property and benefitting from criminal property.

McKenzie and one of the sixteen-year-old boys were also charged with simple larceny and unauthorised access to computer data.

Chang’s body was found along a shoreline in Dover, St. Mary on Sunday, March 15 with several stab wounds.

The court dates of the accused persons are being finalised.

