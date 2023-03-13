Five Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act

Five persons were charged following the seizure of several firearms and several rounds of assorted ammunition on Constant Spring Road, St. Andrew on Thursday, February 2.
Charged with Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition and Removal or Alteration of Mark on a Weapon are;
- 34-year- old Alfanso Jackson, Construction Worker of Palm Crescent St. Catherine,
- 37-year-old Marshane Pommells, Carpenter of Oliver Road Kingston 05,
- Jason McDonald, Carpenter, Simpson Road addresses in Kingston 02
- 24-year old Renee Tomlinson, Simpson Road addresses in Kingston 02
- 24 years old Roberto Green, Labourer of Simpson Road addresses in Kingston 02.
- Jackson was also charged with Attempting to Escape a Conveyance.
Reports from the Halfway Tree Police are that whilst conducting an operation, police signalled a motor vehicle to stop, as they had detected a breach of the Road Traffic Act. The driver complied, however his action and that of Tomlinson aroused their suspicion. A search of the vehicle was conducted and one .357 Magnum revolver containing six .38 rounds of ammunition was found under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Further search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds and a Beretta 9mm pistol loaded with a
magazine containing eight 9mm rounds.
Whilst conducting the search of the motor vehicle, Jackson made an attempt to flee the scene in another vehicle however he was captured. Their court date is being finalised.