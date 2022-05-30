Five Arrested As Detectives Confiscate Sandalwood Worth Over Sh6 Million

Five suspects are currently in custody after being apprehended while transporting 1,500 kilograms of endangered Sandalwood.

John Muiruri Kanyi, Johakim Losikira Lobolia, Thomas Achuka Lokuwatuba, Kelly Achapan Lobolia and Francis Ekal Nadiko were arrested by detectives based in Baragoi, Samburu county.

They were arrested while transporting the consignment along the Barsaloi-Masikita Road within Samburu North Sub-County, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a release.

The suspects were brought before the court in Maralal by a specialised Anti-Wildlife Crimes unit based at DCI Headquarters, where custodial orders for three days were granted to allow the detectives to complete their investigations.

The government banned the harvesting and trade of sandalwood in 2007, following increased exploitation of the aromatic tree whose roots are used for the manufacture of medicines and cosmetics.

According to DCI, a thriving illegal trade has grown as demand for this commodity has increased, leading to its inclusion on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

