Fisherman Stabbed to Death in Manchester

Latest Jamaica News, Manchester (McKoy’s News): The Alligator Pond Police in Manchester are carrying out investigations surrounding the stabbing death of a fisherman, in Guts River, Manchester, on Monday, February 17.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Wilbert Allen, also of Guts River district.

Reports by the Alligator Pond Police are that about 5:00 p.m., on Monday,  relatives of the now deceased went in search of him and found him lying inside his house in a pool of blood.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Allen was seen with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds inflicted to his body.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.

