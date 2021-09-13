Fisherman Murdered in Clarendon

Arvid Matthews, 44, a fisherman from the Longwood district, Clarendon, was shot and killed by armed men on Sunday night (September 12).

According to authorities, about 8:40 p.m., Matthews was standing on the road with friends in Shearer’s Heights in the parish, when they were approached by two armed men who opened fire, striking Matthews multiple times.

The police were alerted, and when they arrived, Matthews was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.