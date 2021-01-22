Fisherman Murdered at His Home, in St Elizabeth

The Black River police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a popular fisherman, who was discovered shot to death at his home, in Black River, on Wednesday night.

He has been identified as 41-year-old John Boulin, also of Black River.

Reports by the police are that, shortly after 7pm, Boulin was at his home when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

Residents in the community overheard the gunshots and summoned the police, who drove to the premises and found the now deceased lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was assisted to the Black River Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.