Fisherman Missing from Clarendon

Twenty-nine-year-old Luckley Ellis, a fisherman of Shearer’s Heights, Portland Cottage in Clarendon has been missing since Friday, August 05.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Ellis was last seen heading to sea, south of Rocky Point. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Luckley Ellis is asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at 876-986-3233, Police119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Luckley Ellis was available at the time of this publication.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com