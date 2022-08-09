Fisherman Missing from Clarendon

Twenty-nine-year-old Luckley Ellis, a fisherman of Shearer’s Heights, Portland Cottage in Clarendon has been missing since Friday, August 05.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Ellis was last seen heading to sea, south of Rocky Point. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Luckley Ellis is asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at 876-986-3233, Police119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Luckley Ellis was available at the time of this publication.