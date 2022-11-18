Fisherman Dead, Twenty Others Injured in St Ann Crash

A fisherman was killed and 20 others were injured in a motor vehicle accident, on the Laughlands main road in St Ann on Friday morning.
The fisherman, Alwayne Smith, also known as Big League, of Steer Town, St Ann, is said to have been returning from sea when the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
Smith was apparently driving a car eastbound toward St. Ann’s Bay with two people on board when it collided with a bus carrying security personnel traveling in the opposite direction.
The occupants of both vehicles were transported to the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead and twenty people were admitted.