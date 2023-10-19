Detectives attached to the Clarendon Division have charged 28-year-old Rory
Palmer, a fisherman of Portland Cottage in the parish, with Murder following the May 13 death of
his wife.
Dead is Jaeda Whitehead of Mars, Toronto, Canada, and Sharers Heights, Portland Cottage,
Portland.
Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, Palmer and
his spouse had a dispute that got physical. It is reported that Mr. Palmer threw a fan at her, hitting
her in the face, after which he slammed her head into a wall several times. Sometime later, she
was found unresponsive. The police were alerted, and on their arrival, Whitehead was seen lying
in a bed, unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Palmer was taken into custody and initially charged with Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily
Harm. The charge was upgraded to Murder following extensive investigation and consultation
with personnel from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Crime Office.
His court date is being arranged.
Fisherman Charged for Wife's Death -Roy Palmer
