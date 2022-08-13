Fisherman Charged for Using Speargun to Injure Captain

Thirty-two-year-old Ricardo Johnson otherwise called ‘Fry Eye’, a Fisherman of Rocky Point, Clarendon was charged with Wounding with Intent following an incident off Pedro Banks, St. Catherine on Friday, August 5.

Reports are that about 1:30 a.m., Johnson was aboard a vessel at sea, when he was involved in a dispute with the boat’s captain. During the fight, Johnson allegedly used a speargun to shoot the captain in the chest.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Johnson’s court date is being arranged.

