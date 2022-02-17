Fish Vendor Killed at Old Harbour Fish Market

A popular female fish vendor was gunned down by another man at the Old Harbour Fish Market, in St Catherine, on Tuesday, February 15.

She has been identified as 51-year-old Patsy Coleman of Rasta Corner, in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 1:15pm, Coleman went to the fish market to purchase fish to sell. While on the beach she decided to use the toilet when she was pounced upon by a lone gunman who shot her multiple times.

It is said that after shooting the female fish vendor, the gunman was chased by other persons on the beach, but he fired wildly to keep them at bay, and made his escape on foot.

Coleman was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

