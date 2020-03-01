First US coronavirus death reported in Washington state

The first known death in the United States from coronavirus was confirmed Saturday in Washington state, health officials said.

The person lived in King County, which includes Seattle, according to the Washington Department of Health, KIRO 7 reported.

Officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. local time press conference to provide more information.

There are at least 66 cases of coronavirus in the US; 85,406 cases in 60 other countries, with 2,924 deaths.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett – Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.nypost.com