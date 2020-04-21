First Responders Ride Free on JUTC, MoBay Metro Buses

Minister of Transport Robert Montague has formally announced that first responders are being allowed to ride free on Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses as well as Montego Bay (Mo-Bay) Metro Buses.

The free-ride policy took effect nearly two weeks ago but was formally announced in Parliament Tuesday evening, April 21.

In his statement released to the media, Mr. Montague said the action was taken with the full knowledge of the Cabinet. It took effect Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and will last until Sunday, May 31, 2020.

“Mr. Speaker, these persons include, but are not limited to doctors, all categories of nurses, interns, porters, hospital staff, firemen, public sector ambulance drivers, public health inspectors, correctional officers, police officers and soldiers,” Mr Montague said..

In order to ride free, each person needs only to show their valid Ministry or agency identification (ID) card to the driver, the statement said.

Mr. Montague said, “I use this opportunity to commend the workers at the JUTC, Mo-Bay Metro, as well as all taxi and bus operators for their continued service to the people of Jamaica in keeping the people moving.”

He reminded the public that under the current circumstances, the JUTC and Mo-Bay metro will only carry seated passengers. There will, therefore, be no standing in the aisles of buses and reduced passenger loads to facilitate social distancing.