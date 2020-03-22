FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DOMINICA

Four Ways Experts Say Coronavirus Nightmare Could End
Dominica has recorded its first positive case of CoVID-19.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre at a press conference earlier today.

The 54-year-old male returned to the island on March 16 from the UK and was confirmed positive earlier today.

The Health Minister said the individual was placed under home quarantine from the time of arrival and has been under surveillance by a medical team.

Dr. McIntyre added that the person is being treated in a special isolation unit and will remain there until recovery.

The Dominican government has begun implementing measures to deal with the pandemic that has affected most Caribbean countries so far after devastating China, Italy, UK, USA among others.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

