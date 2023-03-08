Firearms and Ammunition Seized in St James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized two firearms
and twenty-one assorted rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Rough Road, Salt Spring, St. James on Tuesday, March 07.
Reports are that about midday, lawmen conducted a targeted raid at an abandoned building on Rough Road. During a search of the building, two M16 assault rifles with a magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds and five 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized during the operation.
No one arrested in relation to this seizure.
The investigation is ongoing.