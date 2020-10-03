Firearms and Ammunition Seized In Kingston Leads to the Arrest of Two Persons

The Kingston Eastern Police seized two firearms, one of them an assault rifle

on Friday, September 25. Two men have been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of

Firearm and Ammunition.

Charged are: 35-year-old Shaneil Mardi, taxi operator of Polly Ground district, Ewarton, St.

Catherine and 35-year-old Jermaine Labban, of Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston.

Reports are that about 9:40 p.m., lawmen were on Foreshore Road in Port Royal, Kingston 1

when they saw a motor car travelling along the roadway with three men aboard. The men’s

actions allegedly aroused the cops’ suspicion and the driver of the motor car was signalled to stop;

he complied.

The Police team subsequently searched the motor vehicle and found one AK-47 assault rifle with

a magazine containing twenty 7.62 rounds of ammunition as well as one 9mm Taurus pistol with a

magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

They were arrested and charged. On Thursday, October 01, both men were charged after a

question and answer interview.

Their court date is to be finalised.