Firearm Seizure in Vineyard Town, Kingston 2

One .38 revolver was seized on Georgianna Close, Vineyard Town, Kingston on Sunday, August 21.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 10:45 a.m., a team of officers conducting operations in the community, found the firearm beneath a water tank. It was retrieved. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.