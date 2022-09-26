Firearm Seizure in St. James

Another firearm has been seized in St. James as operations continue under
Operation Relentless II.
The latest seizure occurred in Granville, St. James on Saturday, September 24.
Reports are that about 11:30 p.m., a team conducted a raid at a bar in the community. Several persons were searched, however, nothing was found. The outside areas were then checked and a Raven MP25 .25 pistol was found in a patch of grass. The firearm was fitted with an empty magazine. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
The investigation continues.