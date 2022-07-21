Firearm Seizure in St Catherine, Two in Custody

A teenager was one of two persons arrested in Portmore, St. Catherine on Wednesday, July 20, in connection with the seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on the Dunbeholden main road in the parish.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:30 a.m., a Nissan AD wagon motor car was stopped and searched during a vehicular checkpoint operation. One Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with seven 9mm cartridges was seized during the search.

The driver of the vehicle and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.