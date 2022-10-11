Firearm Seizure in St. Andrew

Three men were apprehended following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Grants Pen Avenue, St. Andrew on Monday, October 10.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 12:15 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Corolla Fielder motorcar to stop. The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched and one .40 pistol along with four .40 rounds of ammunition was seized.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested pending further investigations.

