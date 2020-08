The St. Andrew South Police have launched an investigation following the

seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Central Avenue in Greenwich Town,

Kingston 13 on Friday, August 28.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., a team conducted an operation at a house in the community.

During the search one Smith and Wesson .38 Revolver loaded with five .38 rounds of ammunition

was seized.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.