Firearm Seizure in Clarendon

A team of officers assigned to the Clarendon Division seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a snap raid at Curato Hill, May Pen in the parsih on Saturday, March 11.
Reports are that about 6:00 a.m., lawmen were on operation, when a premises was searched. A P80 9mm semi-auto pistol with with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds was found along with a sum of monies amounting to two hundred and eighty-four thousand, nine hundred dollars ($284,900 JMD).
One man was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.