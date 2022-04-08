Firearm Seized in St. James

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation at Bickersteth, St. James on Wednesday, April 6.

Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that about 10:55 a.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched and one Ruger 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds was found inside the house. The weapon was subsequently seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.