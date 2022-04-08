Firearm Seized in St. Catherine, One Man Charged

One man was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a firearm on Hamden Road, Waterford, St. Catherine on Thursday, April 7.

Charged is 22-year-old Chevahn Dixon, otherwise called ‘Chevy’, of Waterford Parkway, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that about 6:00 p.m., a team of officers was on patrol in the area; when Dixon was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and searched and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was removed from his waistband.

He is scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, April 26 to answer to the charges laid.