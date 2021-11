Firearm Seized in St.Catherine

November 14, 2021 – One 9mm pistol and thirteen .22 rounds of ammunition were seized on Madrid Avenue, Homestead in St. Catherine during a targeted raid on Sunday, November 14.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 7:30 a.m., police conducted a raid at the mentioned location where the firearm and ammunition were found inside the house. No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

The investigation continues.