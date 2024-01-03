2024- Lawmen assigned to the May Pen Operation Support Team seized a firearm
and one cartridge during an intelligence led operation in Oaks Pen, Rosewell, Sandy Bay
Clarendon on Monday, January 01.
Reports are that at about 12:20 p.m., lawmen acted on information and carried out a search of an
unused fowl coop and a 12 gauge shotgun and one cartridge was recovered.
No arrest has been made.
Investigations continue.
Firearm seized in Sandy Bay, clarendon
