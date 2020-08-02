Firearm Seized In Rockfort, Four Men in Custody

2020–Four men are now in Police custody following the seizure of a firearm and
several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Tiverton Road, Kingston 2 on Friday, July
31.
Reports from the Rockfort Police are that between the hours of 6:00 a.m., and 9:00 a.m., a search
was conducted at a premises during which one 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of
ammunition was seized. Four men who occupy the premises were subsequently arrested; however
their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.