Firearm Seized in Ramble Hill, St. James

File photo

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized an illegal firearm during an operation on the Ramble Hill main road, St. James on Tuesday, August 30.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 1:58 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw two men on a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was signalled to stop. However, he disobeyed the instructions of the Police and drove in a different direction. During their escape, an object fell from one of them. The object – one 9mm Browning pistol – was retrieved.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.

