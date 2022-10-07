Firearm Seized in Kingston Western

A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division seized one illegal firearm and six rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Torrington Lane, Kingston on Thursday, October 6.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 10:50 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a section of the community was searched one .38 Smith and Wesson Springfield revolver containing six rounds of ammunition was found under debris.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

The investigation continues.

