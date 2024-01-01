A .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver was recovered by lawmen assigned to the
St. Andrew Central Police Division during an intelligence led operation along Godpyle Road in
Kingston 5 on Monday, January 01.
Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 6:05 a.m., lawmen acting on information went
to the gully in the area where they found the weapon in a brown bag. The weapon was sent to the
Forensic Laboratory for processing.
No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.
Firearm Seized In Kingston
