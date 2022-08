Firearm Seized in Kingston 16

Police Officers seized one .38 Revolver during an operation on Lower York Street in Kingston 16 on Wednesday, August 03.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 7:30 p.m., a team of officers conducted an operation in the area. During the operation, a property was searched and the firearm found under a sheet of zinc.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.