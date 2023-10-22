Firearm Seized in Kingston 13

Investigations are now underway in Denham Town, Kingston, following the
seizure of a handgun and several rounds of ammunition on Sunlight Street, Kingston 13 on
Saturday, October 21.
Reports are that about 11:55 a.m., a police team conducted an operation at a premises in the
community. During a search of the location, a Beretta PX4 Storm pistol fitted with a magazine
containing five 9mm rounds of ammunition was found hidden near a perimeter fence.
Detectives are encouraging persons who may have information that can assist the Police to contact
the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311 or the
nearest police station.
