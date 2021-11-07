FIREARM SEIZED IN JUNCTION, ST. ELIZABETH, MAN AND WOMAN CHARGED

A man and woman have been charged in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm on the Comma Pen main road, Junction in St. Elizabeth on Thursday, November 4.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm are 37-year-old Dwight Osborne, a truck driver of Barbican Road, Kingston 6 and 23-year-old Janell Morgan of Canaan Heights, Clarendon.

Reports from the Junction Police are that about 11:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw Osborne driving an International Prostar motor truck; Morgan was a passenger aboard the motor truck. The police reportedly signalled Osborne to stop; he complied. The team then searched the motor truck and found one .38 revolver.

